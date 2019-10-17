Home

VESSEY Sheila Peacefully on October 7th,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Roy, special mum of
Steven and Denise, nannan of Josh
and Alex and much loved foster-nan, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Service and cremation
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday October 24th at 2.45pm. Close family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations payable to "Chatsworth Grange Residents Fund" may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend
Funeral Home, 354, Mansfield Road,
Sheffield. S12 2AS or given on the day.
Published in The Star on Oct. 17, 2019
