Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Sheila Platel Notice
PLATEL Sheila May Passed away peacefully at Ascot Lodge Nursing Home, on November 5th 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved daughter of the late May
and Walter, much loved sister of
the late Ilona and Mick and dear
cousin of John and Ulrike and David.
Funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 28th November, at 11:15 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully received for 'Sheffield Wildlife Trust' may be
given on the day, or forwarded c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019
