|
|
|
HUGHES Sheila Dorothy After bringing up four children, Sheila volunteered for over 30 years as a Braille transcriber and also became an active political campaigner.
She died at the Northern General Hospital on Tuesday July 16th,
aged 89 years.
Widow of beloved husband Roger and much loved mother of Richard, Philippa, Jocelyn and Robin.
Cremation service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday August 7th at 10.30am. Donations if desired to Lost Chord may be sent c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors, 36 Abbey Lane,
Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 1, 2019