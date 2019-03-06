Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Sheila Horrocks Notice
HORROCKS (née Kitching)
Sheila Aged 80 years, formerly of Whirlowdale, died peacefully on
26th February in Norwood Grange Nursing Home.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
loving mother of Penny and the late Chris and much loved grandma of
Holly and Katie.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations if wished, made payable to "Dementia UK" may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath and Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
