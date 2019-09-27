In loving memory

Mum on your Birthday

Sheila Callaghan The day you left,

And gained your wings,

Our hearts just broke in two,

We wish you could have stayed with us,

But Heaven needed you.



You left us with the memories,

And we love you dearly still,

No matter how much time goes by,

You know we always will.



You were a very special person,

With kindness in your heart,

And the love we had together,

Grows stronger now we're apart.



We know we cannot bring you back,

Although we wish it every day,

But a piece of us went with you,

The day you went away.



In our hearts forever, Husband Ron,

Children Paul, Jill and Garry, Grandchildren Damien and Katie,

Natalie, Nathan and Codie,

James and Daniel and all your

Great Grandchildren x x x x Published in The Star on Sept. 27, 2019