BIRDS Sheila
(née Nichols) Nicknamed "Little Sheila"
was born a Wybourn lass
Sadly, after six long years
did recently pass
Had a full life, great memories
she often said
Travelled around the world,
enjoyed a glass of red
A little sister, loving wife,
mother and nan
But now in Alberts arms her
devoted leading man
Leaving a hole in our hearts,
we will sadly all miss
Thank you for all your love,
we send our last kiss.
Loving Mother to David and
Mother- in-Law to Debra,
Grandmother to Stacey, Dean and Shannon and devoted Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, but any kind donations for the PSP Association may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Rd,
S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
