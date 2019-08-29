Home

J. Naylor Funeral Directors
Comforts Avenue
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN15 6PN
01724 280082
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00
Woodlands Crematorium Chapel
Scunthorpe
Interment
Following Services
Woodlands Cemetery
Scunthorpe
Scott Smith Notice
SMITH Scott Lloyd Suddenly at home in Sheffield, Scott, formerly of Doncaster, aged 43 years.
Loving son of Roy and step son of Val, brother and also a good friend to many.
A service will be held on
Wednesday 4th September at 12pm
at Woodlands Crematorium Chapel, Scunthorpe, DN17 1SP followed
by interment in the cemetery.
Donations in Scott's memory will go to British Heart Foundation and may be made following the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors, Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe, DN15 6PN.
Tel (01724) 280082
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019
