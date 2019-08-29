|
|
|
SMITH Scott Lloyd Suddenly at home in Sheffield, Scott, formerly of Doncaster, aged 43 years.
Loving son of Roy and step son of Val, brother and also a good friend to many.
A service will be held on
Wednesday 4th September at 12pm
at Woodlands Crematorium Chapel, Scunthorpe, DN17 1SP followed
by interment in the cemetery.
Donations in Scott's memory will go to British Heart Foundation and may be made following the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors, Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe, DN15 6PN.
Tel (01724) 280082
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019