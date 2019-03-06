|
GRAY Sandra Passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd February,
aged 74 years,
after a short illness borne
with courage and dignity.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald.
Cherished mother of Keith,
Kathleen, Karren, Lynne, Paul (dec),
Helen, Margaret and Susan.
Loving Grandma to her
19 Grandchildren and
proud Great Grandma to
her 12 Great Grandchildren.
Service at St. Leonard's Church,
Norwood on 12th March at 11am
followed by an interment in
City Road Cemetery.
Rest in Peace.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
