Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00
St. Leonard's Church
Norwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Gray

Notice Condolences

Sandra Gray Notice
GRAY Sandra Passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd February,
aged 74 years,
after a short illness borne
with courage and dignity.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald.
Cherished mother of Keith,
Kathleen, Karren, Lynne, Paul (dec),
Helen, Margaret and Susan.
Loving Grandma to her
19 Grandchildren and
proud Great Grandma to
her 12 Great Grandchildren.
Service at St. Leonard's Church,
Norwood on 12th March at 11am
followed by an interment in
City Road Cemetery.
Rest in Peace.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.