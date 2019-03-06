|
|
|
GODDARD Sandra Aged 71.
Sadly passed away on
25th February 2019.
Beloved sister of Alan and daughter
of the late Betty and Jim.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday, 8th March 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day for Age UK
and St. Luke's.
And while she lies in peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall always keep.
Many thanks to doctors, district nurses and carers for their care and support over the past year.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
