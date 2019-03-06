Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
09:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Goddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Goddard

Notice Condolences

Sandra Goddard Notice
GODDARD Sandra Aged 71.
Sadly passed away on
25th February 2019.
Beloved sister of Alan and daughter
of the late Betty and Jim.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday, 8th March 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day for Age UK
and St. Luke's.

And while she lies in peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall always keep.

Many thanks to doctors, district nurses and carers for their care and support over the past year.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.