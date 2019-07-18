|
|
|
Dawson (née Mills)
Sandra Today 18th July. Remembering
you is easy,
I do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache
that never goes away.
I cannot bring the old days back
when we were together,
But memories keep you close to me,
And memories last forever.
Our memories are our keepsake,
I treasure them all life through,
But ours are very special,
Because they are of you.
Loved and missed with all my heart.
Birthday wishes sent
to Heaven from me below,
I miss and love you dearly
and I wanted you to know,
Your birthday's not forgotten
and your memory lives on,
I celebrate the life you had,
Even though you're gone.
I will always love and miss you
and often shed a tear,
Especially on your special day,
Year after year.
From husband Michael,
a mother to Andrew and his partner Jill
and nan to Beth. xxxx
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019