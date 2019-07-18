Dawson (née Mills)

Sandra Today 18th July. Remembering

you is easy,

I do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache

that never goes away.

I cannot bring the old days back

when we were together,

But memories keep you close to me,

And memories last forever.

Our memories are our keepsake,

I treasure them all life through,

But ours are very special,

Because they are of you.

Loved and missed with all my heart.



Birthday wishes sent

to Heaven from me below,

I miss and love you dearly

and I wanted you to know,

Your birthday's not forgotten

and your memory lives on,

I celebrate the life you had,

Even though you're gone.

I will always love and miss you

and often shed a tear,

Especially on your special day,

Year after year.

From husband Michael,

a mother to Andrew and his partner Jill

and nan to Beth. xxxx Published in The Star on July 18, 2019