Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Dawson

Memories Condolences

Sandra Dawson Memories
Dawson (née Mills)
Sandra Today 18th July. Remembering
you is easy,
I do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache
that never goes away.
I cannot bring the old days back
when we were together,
But memories keep you close to me,
And memories last forever.
Our memories are our keepsake,
I treasure them all life through,
But ours are very special,
Because they are of you.
Loved and missed with all my heart.

Birthday wishes sent
to Heaven from me below,
I miss and love you dearly
and I wanted you to know,
Your birthday's not forgotten
and your memory lives on,
I celebrate the life you had,
Even though you're gone.
I will always love and miss you
and often shed a tear,
Especially on your special day,
Year after year.
From husband Michael,
a mother to Andrew and his partner Jill
and nan to Beth. xxxx
Published in The Star on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.