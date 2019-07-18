Naseby Samuel (Sam) We are sad to announce that Sam passed away on the

7th July 2019, aged 83 years.

Loving husband and soulmate of Janet, and very precious dad of Jayne.

Service and cremation at

Grenoside Crematorium on

Monday 29th July 2019 at 10.30am.

Flowers or kind donations for the Stroke Association may be sent to Peace Funerals, 363 Halifax Road, Sheffield S6 1AF.



May the winds of love blow softly

and whisper for you to hear

that I still love and miss you

and wish that you were here.

Sleep peacefully, Sam.

Love as always from Janet xxx



I lived in hope,

I prayed in vain,

That God would make you well again.

But He took your hand

and we had to part,

God eased your pain,

but He broke my heart.

So please Dad hear this message,

that I'm sending to Heaven above.

It says how much I miss you,

and comes with all my love.

I love you Dad.

Love always from Jayne xxx Published in The Star on July 18, 2019