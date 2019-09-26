|
|
|
Wilson Ruth Passed away in The Northern General Hospital on
15th September, aged 81.
Dearly loved wife of the late Graham, loving mum of Lisa and son in law Lee. Adored Nanna to Luca and Isabella. Devoted sister to the late Brenda
and Roy, sister in law to June
and the late Ken. Loving aunt to
Mark and family and Jen.
Funeral to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel on 4th October at 4pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to The British Heart Foundation can be made on the day and the family invite you to join them after the service at Staindrop Lodge/Quality Hotel Sheffield North.
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019