Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Wilson

Notice Condolences

Ruth Wilson Notice
Wilson Ruth Passed away in The Northern General Hospital on
15th September, aged 81.
Dearly loved wife of the late Graham, loving mum of Lisa and son in law Lee. Adored Nanna to Luca and Isabella. Devoted sister to the late Brenda
and Roy, sister in law to June
and the late Ken. Loving aunt to
Mark and family and Jen.
Funeral to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel on 4th October at 4pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to The British Heart Foundation can be made on the day and the family invite you to join them after the service at Staindrop Lodge/Quality Hotel Sheffield North.
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.