Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:30
Our Lady of Beauchief and St. Thomas of Canterbury
Meadowhead
Committal
Following Services
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Ruth Hayes Notice
Hayes Ruth Passed away peacefully on
31st August, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
loving mother of Alastair and Zoe, much loved grandma and
sadly missed by all that knew her.
A Requiem Mass to be held at the Church of Our Lady of Beauchief and St. Thomas of Canterbury, Meadowhead on Tuesday 17th September at 12.30pm followed by committal service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for The British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019
