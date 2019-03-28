|
SINGLETON (née Spence)
Ruby (Formerly of Harbord Road and Reney Avenue)
Passed away peacefully on March 11th at Norton Lees Lodge, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Ruby leaves a son Keith and grandchildren Kate and James.
Funeral to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 5th April at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
The family would like to thank all the staff for the quality of care given over
9 years.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
