Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Singleton

Notice Condolences Gallery

Ruby Singleton Notice
SINGLETON (née Spence)
Ruby (Formerly of Harbord Road and Reney Avenue)
Passed away peacefully on March 11th at Norton Lees Lodge, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Ruby leaves a son Keith and grandchildren Kate and James.
Funeral to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 5th April at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.

The family would like to thank all the staff for the quality of care given over
9 years.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.