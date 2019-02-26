Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:30
Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel)
Roy White Notice
WHITE Peacefully in hospital on 16th February, Roy aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, loving and devoted father of Craig, Ruth, Rachel, Neil, Jonathan and Naomi, a very special grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday 6th March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu made payable to Help for Heroes may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Earsham St, S4 7AS.

"A Gentleman Has Passed This Way"
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2019
