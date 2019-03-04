|
TURTON Roy Roy passed away peacefully at home on Sunday
24 February 2019, aged 81, after much suffering over the past
few months.
Beloved Husband of the late Sylvia, much loved Dad of Julie and Peter, Father-in-law to Mick and Mel,
dear Grandad to Lewis, Alice, Dan, Sophie and Molly and
Brother to Joan, the late Jean and Ken.
Funeral to take place at Grenoside North Chapel on Tues 12 March at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations to
St. Luke's on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 4, 2019
