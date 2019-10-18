Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Services
848 Ecclesall Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11 8TP
0114 266 1244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
14:00
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Marvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Marvin

Notice Condolences

Roy Marvin Notice
MARVIN Roy John Peacefully on
10th October, aged 91 years.
Loving husband of Sheila and the late Kath, dear father of Glynis and Len, father in law of Ian and Di, stepfather to Jan and Paul,
grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 2pm. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to Sheffield Children's Hospital
(for the Intensive Care Unit) may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.