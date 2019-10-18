|
MARVIN Roy John Peacefully on
10th October, aged 91 years.
Loving husband of Sheila and the late Kath, dear father of Glynis and Len, father in law of Ian and Di, stepfather to Jan and Paul,
grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 2pm. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to Sheffield Children's Hospital
(for the Intensive Care Unit) may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on Oct. 18, 2019