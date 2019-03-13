Home

Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Roy Grainger

Roy Grainger Notice
Grainger Roy Passed away 5th March 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen. A former employee of
Davy United and a former captain of Dore & Totley golf club.
A funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March, 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are for Help for Heroes which can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2LG.
Published in The Star on Mar. 13, 2019
