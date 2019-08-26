|
GLOSSOP Roy Passed away at home on
August 10th 2019, aged 81 years.
Dear son of the late John and Ellen.
Loving brother of Dennis, Kath
and the late George and Doll.
Also a beloved uncle.
It's not the words, they are but few,
It's the golden memory of you,
Each flower and leaf may wither,
Each evening sun may set,
The hearts of those who love you,
Are the ones who never forget. Your loving sister Kath
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Monday September 2nd at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Neurocare at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Aug. 26, 2019