Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:45
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Glossop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Glossop

Notice Condolences

Roy Glossop Notice
GLOSSOP Roy Passed away at home on
August 10th 2019, aged 81 years.
Dear son of the late John and Ellen.
Loving brother of Dennis, Kath
and the late George and Doll.
Also a beloved uncle.

It's not the words, they are but few,
It's the golden memory of you,
Each flower and leaf may wither,
Each evening sun may set,
The hearts of those who love you,
Are the ones who never forget. Your loving sister Kath

Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Monday September 2nd at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Neurocare at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.