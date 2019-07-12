Home

HARRISON (née Rowlands)
Rosemary Jane Aged 82 years, formerly of Dore,
died peacefully on 6th July in Porterbrook Care Home.
Beloved wife of the late Kamal, loving mother of David, Sarah and Rebecca, devoted granny of Lloyd and Beau
and very dear sister of Eddy.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to 'Alzheimer's Society' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 4 - 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 12, 2019
