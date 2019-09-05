Home

John Heath & Son (Hollinsend)
354 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AS
0114 272222
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Roselynn Stanley Notice
Stanley (née Betts)
Roselynn Mary (Lynn) Peacefully on August 23rd,
aged 71 years.
Loving wife to Peter,
mum to Garry and Nicola,
nan to Elisha, Hattie, Elliot and Max,
mum in law to Abbigale and Darren and a much loved sister and sister in law.
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday September 16th at 10.30am.
No flowers please but any donations payable to 'Weston Park Cancer Charity' may be sent to
John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S12 2AS
or given on the day.
Thanks to all at Weston Park Hospital.
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019
