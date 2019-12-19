Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
13:00
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Dale

Notice Condolences

Rose Dale Notice
DALE (née Barrott)
Rose Passed away peacefully at
St.Luke's Hospice on
December 12th, 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Ray, much loved Mum of Steven and Julie, loved Mother in law of Diane, loving Grandma of Steven, Jess and Callum.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Monday December 23rd at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for St.Luke's Hospice
may be given at the Service
or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA

A shining light has gone from our lives,
Her pain and suffering are now over.
The hurt of her passing
will be with us forever.
Published in The Star on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -