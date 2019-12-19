|
|
|
DALE (née Barrott)
Rose Passed away peacefully at
St.Luke's Hospice on
December 12th, 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Ray, much loved Mum of Steven and Julie, loved Mother in law of Diane, loving Grandma of Steven, Jess and Callum.
The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on
Monday December 23rd at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for St.Luke's Hospice
may be given at the Service
or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
A shining light has gone from our lives,
Her pain and suffering are now over.
The hurt of her passing
will be with us forever.
Published in The Star on Dec. 19, 2019