Ronald Horton

Notice

Ronald Horton Notice
HORTON Ronald Vickers Passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on 27th October, aged 93 years.
Dear brother of Margaret and the late Eileen and Ernest, also a fondly remembered uncle.
Service to take place at St. Oswald's Church, Millhouses on Tuesday
19th November at 12.45pm followed by interment in Abbey Lane Cemetery at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Brearley Ward at the Northern General Hospital. Cheques made payable to S.H.C. and sent c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Nov. 12, 2019
