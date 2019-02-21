Home

Ronald Burbeary

Ronald Burbeary Notice
BURBEARY Ronald Passed away peacefully in hospital on February 7th 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Marie, much loved Dad of Denise, Sue, Nev,
Paul and Lee, dear Father in law of Ian, Arthur, Debbie, Christina and Andrea, loving Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Brother in law and Uncle.
The funeral service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Friday March 1st at 1.00pm
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Ron
made payable for Dementia UK to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.


It only takes a little space,
To write how much we miss you,
But it will take the rest of our lives,
To forget the day we lost you.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
