|
|
|
BRADBURY Ronald Passed away peacefully on
16th September 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Edith,
treasured dad of Sharron,
dear father-in-law of Andrew,
loving grandfather of Simon and Nicholas, special great-grandad of Joshua, Jordan and Darcey and brother of Stuart.
Funeral Service at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday, 3rd October at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to The Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day.
We miss you now and always will
A place in our hearts
No one else can fill.
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019