|
|
|
BOND Ron On the 30th November
aged 80 years after
a brave struggle.
Peacefully in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Ron of Barlborough.
The dearly loved Husband of Anne and a dear Brother in law and Uncle.
Funeral at Saint James' Church Barlborough on Thursday
19th December 2019 at 2.15pm.
Followed by a private Committal.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be appreciated to be shared between St James' Church and Chesterfield Hospital Urology Unit,
a box will be available at the Church.
All enquiries to T W Birks and Son,
100 Manchester Rd, Deepcar, S36 2RE.
Published in The Star on Dec. 9, 2019