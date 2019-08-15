|
|
|
PECK Roger Of Peck and Goodwin Timber Merchants, Chesterfield.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 7th August, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband, father, grandad
and friend to many.
A Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Meersbrook Park United Reformed Church on Wednesday 28th August at 11.00am followed by a committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 15, 2019