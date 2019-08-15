Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00
Meersbrook Park United Reformed Church
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Roger Peck Notice
PECK Roger Of Peck and Goodwin Timber Merchants, Chesterfield.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 7th August, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband, father, grandad
and friend to many.
A Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Meersbrook Park United Reformed Church on Wednesday 28th August at 11.00am followed by a committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 15, 2019
