Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
15:30
Grenoside South Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Knowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Knowles

Notice Condolences

Rodney Knowles Notice
KNOWLES Rodney Gilchrist
"Rod" Passed away peacefully on
1st August, aged 71 years.
Much loved dad of Alex, Anna, Sam
and Leah and loving brother of Michael.
Funeral Service at Grenoside South
Crematorium on Friday 9th August
at 3.30pm. Friends are also invited to
celebrate Rod's life at the Dam House,
Mushroom Lane afterwards.
Family flowers only please but, if
wished, donations made payable
to "Multiple Sclerosis Trust" may
be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.