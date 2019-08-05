|
KNOWLES Rodney Gilchrist
"Rod" Passed away peacefully on
1st August, aged 71 years.
Much loved dad of Alex, Anna, Sam
and Leah and loving brother of Michael.
Funeral Service at Grenoside South
Crematorium on Friday 9th August
at 3.30pm. Friends are also invited to
celebrate Rod's life at the Dam House,
Mushroom Lane afterwards.
Family flowers only please but, if
wished, donations made payable
to "Multiple Sclerosis Trust" may
be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019