Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
15:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wilson

Notice Condolences

Robert Wilson Notice
Wilson Robert Graham Aged 83 years.
Died peacefully at home in Ringinglow.
Loving husband of Jean.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable to "British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4 - 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS.

Two tired eyes are sleeping,
two willing hands are still,
the one who worked so hard for us,
is resting at God's will.
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.