Wilson Robert Graham Aged 83 years.
Died peacefully at home in Ringinglow.
Loving husband of Jean.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable to "British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4 - 16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Two tired eyes are sleeping,
two willing hands are still,
the one who worked so hard for us,
is resting at God's will.
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019