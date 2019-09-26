|
|
|
Sykes Robert Passed away peacefully
on the 15 th September 2019 aged 88 years.
Bob will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St Peter & St Pauls church,
Barnby Dun, on Tuesday 1 st October 2019 at 2pm followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium for family only. Family flowers only by request, however donations welcome
towards Cancer Research UK
and British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster;
Tel 01302 342801
Published in The Star on Sept. 26, 2019