|
|
|
MATHERS Robert Arnall
(BOB) Passed away peacefully in
Darnall View Care Home on
September 5th 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Shirley,
much loved Dad of Jackie and
the late Sarah, loving Father in Law, Grandad, Brother, Brother in Law
and Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium
on Tuesday September 17th at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Bob for the Alzheimers Society, may be given at the service or sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Sept. 12, 2019