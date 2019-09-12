Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jordan

Notice Condolences

Robert Jordan Notice
Jordan Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully
at home on the 4th of September 2019 aged 72.
Devoted husband of Gill,
unique and funny Dad of Caroline
and the late Steve and Clare.
Idolised and cherished Grandad
of Kelly, James, Connor and Lee.
Admired and loved father in law of the late Mark, Lesley and John. Special brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday the 18th of September
at 1pm at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel.
At Bob's request no flowers but his wishes are for any donations to be given on the day to St Lukes Hospice.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Herries Road, Tel: 0114 2852984
Published in The Star on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.