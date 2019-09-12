|
|
|
Jordan Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully
at home on the 4th of September 2019 aged 72.
Devoted husband of Gill,
unique and funny Dad of Caroline
and the late Steve and Clare.
Idolised and cherished Grandad
of Kelly, James, Connor and Lee.
Admired and loved father in law of the late Mark, Lesley and John. Special brother, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday the 18th of September
at 1pm at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel.
At Bob's request no flowers but his wishes are for any donations to be given on the day to St Lukes Hospice.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Herries Road, Tel: 0114 2852984
Published in The Star on Sept. 12, 2019