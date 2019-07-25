|
JACKSON Robert Henry (Bob) Passed away suddenly on 12th July, aged 88 years.
Loving and much loved husband of Mary, cherished father of Ann, Helen and Richard, dear father in law of David, Dugald and Angela, treasured grandfather of his eight grandchildren and a proud great grandfather of ten. Service to take place at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday 8th August at 10.15am. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to St. Luke's Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance may be given on the day or sent
c/o G & M Lunt Funeral Directors,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB. Tel: 0114 2745508
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019