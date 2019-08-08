Home

Peace Funerals (South Sheffield)
Gleadless Mount
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2LN
0114 253 0505
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Robert Fox
Fox Robert James Passed away peacefully in
hospital on Sunday
July 28th 2019, aged 74 years.
Special brother to David
and the late Stanley,
brother in law to Marjorie and Audrey,
uncle, cousin, fisherman,
good friend and neighbour.
Funeral service to take place
at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Tuesday
20th August 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
several of Robert's chosen charities
and can be given on the day
or sent to Peace Funerals,
0114 2330563 .
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2019
