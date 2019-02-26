Home

Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30
Barnsley Crematorium
Robert Bennett Notice
BENNETT Robert Of Hoyland Barnsley and formerly of High Green
and Shiregreen.
Passed away peacefully at
Barnsley Hospital on
12th February 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen.
Dearly loved Dad of Kay
and Father-in-Law of Stephen,
much loved Grandad to Nina and Chris, Nicholas and Claire.
Adored Great Grandad of
Patrick, Jorja, Dexter and Pippa
Family and friends are invited
to attend a service for Bob at
Barnsley Crematorium
Friday 1st March 2019 11.30am.
Donations to Palliative Care at
Barnsley District Hospital
may be given on the day or sent
to Eric Eyre Funeral Service,
Mortomley Lane, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2019
