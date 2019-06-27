Home

ASHTON Dr. Robert Michael Peacefully at The Old Prebendal House, Shipton-under-Wychwood,
Oxfordshire on 9 th June aged 92 years. Much loved husband and father.
Private funeral service to be held in Sheffield followed by a memorial
service at St. Edward's Church, Stow-on-the-Wold at a later date to
celebrate his life. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations
made payable to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice may be sent to Wood Funeral Service, 848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on June 27, 2019
