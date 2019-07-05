|
PARKIN (née Duffield)
Rita Peacefully passed away at Greenacres Care Home, Worksop on Wednesday
26th June 2019, aged 93.
Wife of the late Basil. Loving mother of Marion and Valerie. Beloved grandma of Victoria, Graham and Michael and great grandma of Jacob and Ava.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only. Donations for Dementia Care, if desired,
may be given on the day.
Enquiries to The co-op funeral care, Suffolk road, Sheffield, S2 4BX
Published in The Star on July 5, 2019