NETTLESHIP Rita Peacefully in
Swallownest Care Home on 1st October 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved Mum of Ian and Kay, Grandma to Josef and Samual and a dear Partner to Mike, Sister to Jillian and Niece of Jean.
Miss you and love you Mike
'I know you do.'
With love, Julie, Chris and
all Mike's Family.
The Funeral Service will take
place at City Road Crematorium on
Monday 14th October 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired,
to Swallownest Care Home,
which can be made on the day of
the funeral as a donation box will
be available at the Crematorium or alternatively these can be passed C/o
Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
1 Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Oct. 4, 2019