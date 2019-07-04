|
|
|
Lancaster (nee Sanderson) Rita Passed away on
June 21st 2019 in hospital
aged 74 years.
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Rita will be sadly
missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rotherham Crematorium, Ridgeway, S65 3NN on Monday 8 th July at 12:30pm, followed by a reception at the
Carlton Park Hotel, Moorgate Road, Rotherham, S60 2BG.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice, Rotherham, S65 4NU.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
105 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 2BL. 01709 533365
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019