Young Richard Died 18th November 2019, aged 74. Beloved husband of Carolyn and devoted Dad of Lisa & Richard Jnr and Father In Law of Russell & Andrea. Much loved Grandad of Alex, Lucy, Tom, Sam, Charlotte, Ava & Harry. Loved brother of Michael & Ann, Margaret & Stephen.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 13th December at 11.00am.
Unseen, unheard but always near,
still loved and missed and very dear.
Miss you my darling, Carolyn x
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to UNICEF UK.
Published in The Star on Dec. 5, 2019