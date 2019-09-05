|
|
|
THOMPSON Richard Passed away peacefully in hospital
on August 25th 2019, aged 84.
Loving husband of the
late Jean Margaret. Much loved dad of Paul, Kevin, Susan and Richard and loved father-in-law. Dearly loved
grandad and great grandad.
Dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel, on Tuesday 17th September at 11am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to 'The British Heart Foundation'
may be sent to John Heath & Sons Ecclesfield Funeral Home
206, High Greave S5 9GQ.
If memories and love
can keep us together,
Then with each passing day
we are closer than ever.
It doesn't need a special day
to bring you to our mind,
for days without a thought of you
are very hard to find.
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019