|
|
|
SHEPHERD Richard
'Dick' Aged 92, of Beighton.
Husband of the late Joyce,
passed away peacefully at home
with his loving family by his side.
Much loved Dad to Christine, Judy,
Paul, Karen, Sandra and Elaine.
Respected Father in law to Russ,
Ann, Gary, Steve and the late David.
A loved Grandad, Great Grandad
and Great Great Grandad.
He will be sorely missed.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 3rd December, 11.00am,
at City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations on the day to
Sheffield Childrens Hospital.
A Gentleman passed this way.
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2019