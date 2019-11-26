Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Shepherd

Notice Condolences

Richard Shepherd Notice
SHEPHERD Richard
'Dick' Aged 92, of Beighton.
Husband of the late Joyce,
passed away peacefully at home
with his loving family by his side.
Much loved Dad to Christine, Judy,
Paul, Karen, Sandra and Elaine.
Respected Father in law to Russ,
Ann, Gary, Steve and the late David.
A loved Grandad, Great Grandad
and Great Great Grandad.
He will be sorely missed.
Funeral service on
Tuesday 3rd December, 11.00am,
at City Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations on the day to
Sheffield Childrens Hospital.

A Gentleman passed this way.
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -