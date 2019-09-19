Home

H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:45
Handsworth Methodist Church
Richard Ryan Notice
Ryan Richard David Passed away peacefully in
St.Lukes Hospice on
September 11th, 2019 aged 65 years.
Beloved Husband of Vivien.
Loving Brother of Peter and James.
Loving Brother in law and Uncle.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Handsworth Methodist Church on Monday September 30th at 10.45am
followed by Interment at
Handsworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Richard made payable for St. Lukes Hospice may be given at the Service or sent to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.

Forever with the Lord.
Published in The Star on Sept. 19, 2019
