Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00
St. James Church
Norton
Committal
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Richard Burnell Notice
BURNELL Richard Ivor Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital
on 11th July 2019.
He leaves behind his
loving wife Linda and
was the dear son of Dorothy
and the late Ivor Burnell
and was a most respected
friend to many.

Service to be held at
St. James Church, Norton
at 12.00 noon on Monday
29th July followed by a
committal at Hutcliffe Wood
Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please
but any kind donations to either
Western Park Hospital Charity
or Cancer Research UK and
may be sent c/o
W.N. Allcock Funeral Service
7 Station Road, Eckington,
Sheffield, S1 4FW.
The family send their grateful
thanks to the staff at both
Western Park and
The Royal Hallamshire Hospitals.
Published in The Star on July 19, 2019
