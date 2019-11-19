|
|
|
Newell Renee On the 10th of November 2019, aged 87 years, passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital.
Much loved mum of John, Leslie, Andrew and Mark.
Mum in law to Jean, Pat and Margaret. Nan and great nan.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday 26th November at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Herries Road 0114 2852984.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2019