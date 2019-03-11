Home

Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00
Grenoside Crematorium
Iles Reginald Sydney Aged 83 years.
After a short illness,
passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital
on 20th February 2019.
Beloved uncle to Julie and Jeffery, lifelong companion to Christine and much loved by his late parents
Sydney and Ada and sister Val.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium on Monday 18th March 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only.
Donations on the day to
Save The Children.

The song is ended,
but the melody lingers on…

All enquiries to Peace Funerals,
363 Halifax Road, Sheffield, S6 1AF,
tel 0114 233 0563
Published in The Star on Mar. 11, 2019
