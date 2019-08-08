|
|
|
Gibson Reginald Peacefully in hospital on
28th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Beryl
and a much loved Brother
and Brother In-law.
The Funeral Service will take place
at All Saint's Church, Aston on
Thursday 15th August 2019 at
1.45pm followed by Cremation at
Rotherham Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support which can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available or
alternatively these can be passed c/o Philip Gray, G.E.Foers & Co,
1 Aughton Road, Swallownest,
Sheffield, S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2019