Waller Raymond (Ray) Passed away after a short illness on 17th November 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, much loved father of Stephen, Elaine
and Adrian, also a dear father in law, grandad, great grandad and
brother to Sylvia.
Funeral service at St Saviour's Church, High Green on Monday 2nd December at 12.30pm followed by Interment at Burncross Cemetery at 1.30.pm.
Family flowers only, by request; donations in lieu for Cancer
Research UK may be given on the day or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Nov. 25, 2019